TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:55, 05 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Interior Minister awards best law enforcement officers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov has awarded today the most distinguished law enforcement officers. 

    Deputy Director of Central Asian regional information coordination centre for combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors Shayakhmetov was awarded with Dank Order of the I Degree, head of the Almaty internal affairs department Kudebayev and head of the  internal affairs department of Almaty region Urumkhanov were awarded with Dank Orders of the II Degree.

    The Minister has also awarded a number of officers with Aibyn Order, Yerligi ushin, Zhauyngerlik yerligi ushin medals.
