ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Marat Akhmetzhanov as the Interior Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.

Born in 1964 is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

In 2016-2021 acted as the Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

In 2021-2022 headed the Kazakh Anticorruption Agency.

On February 25, 2022, was appointed as the Interior Minister of Kazakhstan.