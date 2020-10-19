Kazakh Interior Minister, US Ambassador meet to discuss cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The meeting took place between Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev and US Ambassador William H. Moser, the Ministry’s official representative Nurdilda Oraz said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Oraz, the meeting focused on the priority areas of cooperation, including joint projects for the reform of internal affairs and fight against trafficking in persons.

Both sides underscored the positive results in improving the training system of internal affairs officials.