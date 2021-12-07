EN
    17:41, 07 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Invest CEO names most promising sectors to invest

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Invest National Company JSC CEO Meirzhan Yussupov outlined the most promising sectors to invest, Kazinform reports.

    «The key task, first of all, is to attract investments into priority economic sectors,» Yussupov told the 4th annual Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable kicked off in Nur-Sultan.

    He also focused on creating conditions for investors.

    Yussupov noted that Kazakhstan provides all investors arriving in Kazakhstan with service package. The country’s portfolio has many projects in a wide range of sectors such as agriculture, tourism, logistics, chemical industry, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and other industries. All this is thanks to the Government efforts aimed at granting investors privileges.


