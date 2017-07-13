KAZAKH INVEST CEO to hold press conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC Mr Maxat Kabashev will meet with the press at the pavilion of the company at Astana EXPO-2017 at 3:00 p.m. today.

The press conference will focus on the first 100 days of "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC, its day-to-day functioning, achievements, goals and plans.



Representatives of mass media are welcome to attend the event at the KAZAKH INVEST Pavilion at EXPO-2017on the 3rd floor, opposite the Singapore Pavilion.



As a reminder, Mr Kabashev was appointed CEO of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC this April.