KAZAKH INVEST - Genertec partnership reaches new level

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Chinese state-owned conglomerate plans to increase investment cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and the CIS through the opening of an office in the Republic of Kazakhstan. This was announced by the Vice President of«Genertec International Holdings Co. Ltd. Wu Yi at a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Board of NC KAZAKH INVEST JSC Zhandos Temirgali, a press release from KAZAKH INVEST reads.

Genertec whose annual turnover exceeds $25 billion is interested in the implementation of new projects in engineering, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and renewable energy. During the meeting, the Chinese side emphasized the importance of the Kazakh market, and expressed gratitude to KAZAKH INVEST for all-round support.

«We decided to open a regional representative office in Kazakhstan, because we have confidence in the country. Also, an important factor was the constructive experience of working with KAZAKH INVEST. Our company occupies a leading position in the field of pharmaceuticals and healthcare in China and Southeast Asia. In addition, we are actively developing the areas of mechanical engineering, mining and smelting and renewable energy. We intend to use the KAZAKH INVEST platform more actively for the implementation of projects in Kazakhstan,» Wu Yi said.

In turn, Zhandos Temirgali thanked Wu Yi for his trust, noting that China is one of the key investment partners of Kazakhstan.

«At the moment, Kazakhstan pays great attention to projects for the development of high-tech industries and the processing sector as a whole. Thanks to a favorable investment climate, the availability of natural resources and access to foreign markets, our country has ample opportunities to create new export-oriented industries. We also invite you to participate in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and multimodal transportation roads connecting China with Europe and the Middle East,» said Zhandos Temirgali.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed that KAZAKH INVEST will act as an investment guide for Genertec in the Republic of Kazakhstan.













Photo: invest.gov.kz