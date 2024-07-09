KAZAKH INVEST participates in international forum on dairy farming and processing development in Astana

JSC "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" participated in the III International Forum of Dairy Farming and Processing, PRO Milk 24, held on July 4-5 this year in Astana. The forum brought together more than 500 milk producers and processors, as well as experts from 12 countries, where the best foreign and domestic specialists and technologists shared their experience in production, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from its press service.

Government support significantly impacts investments in new initiatives and upgrades to existing dairy farms. Over the past five years, investments in the country's agricultural sector have increased by an average of 26.8% annually.

Over the past three years, the volume of milk produced on dairy farms has increased by almost 20% and exceeded 600 thousand tons. The main growth is provided by an increase in milk volumes in agricultural enterprises and farms by 52% and 13%, respectively.

According to last year's results, dairy plants showed significant results in milk processing, reaching a volume of 2.1 million tons, indicating a high level of production and consumption of dairy products.

In addition to increasing milk production, it is also necessary to reduce the share of imported dairy products. Cream, butter, cheeses, and cottage cheese account for a significant part of imports. Over the past year alone, imports of dairy products in terms of raw milk increased from 580 thousand tons in 2022 to 800 thousand tons in 2023. This opens up opportunities for the creation of new industries capable of meeting domestic demand and reducing dependence on imports.

During his speech, Bauyrzhan Aitkulov, Director of the Projects Department of JSC "NC "KAZAKH INVEST," stressed the importance of using new approaches to improve the efficiency of the investment attraction system and the implementation of investment projects in the dairy industry. He noted that the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is actively working to improve the investment climate by improving and introducing proactive mechanisms for attracting investments and expanding government support measures.