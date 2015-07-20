ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Minister of Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev said at a press conference on Monday that the ministry needs ‘new blood'.

According to Minister Issekeshev, starting from September 2015 his ministry will use new standards in its work and ‘it needs new blood - people with fresh ideas who are ready to work effectively and transparently'. "All departments of the ministry will post their vacancies onto our official website to make the screening process as transparent as possible. We are interested in hiring highly creative people and highly skilled specialists with excellent knowledge of English. We are to change the structure and compensation policy," he said. "Our goal," Issekeshev added, "is to attract our compatriots working abroad."