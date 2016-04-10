Kazakh, Iranian companies to sign a number of documents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Tehran a number of commercial documents between Kazakhstani and Iranian companies will be signed, this has been announced by Kaysar Zhumabayuly - press-secretary of the Ministry for Investment and Development, on his Facebook account.

"Today there will be signed a number of commercial documents between our and Iranian companies including with the assistance of the National Agency KAZNEX INVEST," the statement reads.



According to the press service of Akorda, April 11-12 Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is expected that the two leaders will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during Hassan Rouhani's state visit to Astana in September 2014. In addition, the parties will consider the ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, economic, investment, agriculture, transit-transport spheres and collaboration in international and regional security.