Kazakh Islam knocked out Brazilian Assis in 1st round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani super welterweight boxer Kanat Islam met Brazilian Robson Assis in Wilmington (Delaware, US).The undercard bout took place during the boxing evening of the world's ex-champion in 4 weight categories - 48-year-old Roy Jones Jr. - and 46-year-old Bobby Gunn for the WBF champion's belt in cruiserweight.

The boxers did not feel each other out, and leaped into action from the first minutes. Having missed the punch and having got an eyebrow-cut, Kanat Islam went over the counterattack. Having pushed the rival into the ropes, the Kazakh boxer launched several hard blows with the right hand, and knocked the Brazilian down, after which Assis couldn't regain footing.



At the weigh-in ceremony the boxers turned out to be a bit heavier than the super welterweight limit (up to 69.85kg). What is more, Islam turned out to be lighter than his opponent. Islam's weight was 69.94kg and Assis' weight was 70.12kg. In many cases, if the bout doesn't bear the status of title one, by mutual agreement boxers can weigh a little bit more than necessary.



32-year-old Kanat Islam has had 22 professional fights, 22 of which ended with his win while 14 of them ended with knockouts.



38-year-old Robson Assis has fought 19 bouts, in which he has won 16 times and lost three belts. 9 fights ended with knockouts. Besides, Assis has never won outside his motherland.