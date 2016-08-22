Kazakh, Israeli defense ministers met in Tel Aviv

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov is paying an official visit to Israel.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry, Tasmagametov held a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman.

The Kazakh Minister congratulated A.Lieberman on his appointment to this position and wished him success in enhancing the country’s military security.

In his words, a great way has been passed in this period. Kazakhstan and Israel have established close cooperation almost in all spheres.

“Security is the main condition of effective development of any country. It is natural that we are keen on development of our relations with your country in defense-related issues. For this, we have a firm legal framework in the field of military-technical cooperation,” said Tasmagambetov.

During the meeting which was held in a friendly atmosphere the sides discussed the issues representing mutual interest, in particular, bilateral relations.

It was noted that Kazakhstani army pays much attention to development of its mobility and efficiency in combat training. In this regard, studying Israel’s experience in attraction of special forces for crisis response will be important for implementation of the goals set.

The parties discussed also production of high-technological armament and exchange of security-related information.

The sides agreed on joint production of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) in Kazakhstan with the use of Israeli technologies. As the world experience shows, the use of UAV both for military and civilian purposes necessitates organization of assembly and technical maintenance of tactical UAVs.

“This project will be implemented in Astana, at the aviation-technical centre which possesses all the required production capacities and personnel for assembly and technical maintenance of UAV, provided that we get appropriate technologies and our specialists undergo a special training,” Tasmagambetov added.

Kazakh and Israeli ministers agreed on organization of training for Kazakhstani militaries on the ground of the Israeli Centre for Training UAV Operators.

In turn, A.Lieberman noted that the Kazakh Minister’s visit will contribute to further development of interaction of the two country’s defense authorities.

“We appreciate our historical ties. Kazakhstan demonstrates the brightest example of ensuring tolerance where all the confessions and ethnicities co-exist in peace and friendship thanks to the President of the country. We welcome all the initiatives regarding military-technical cooperation. We will do our best to implement the plans set. Modern wars prove that armies cannot be successful without high-precision weapons,” said he.

The Kazakh delegation visited also a number of world’s leading military equipment producing companies such as Elbit Systems and Rafael.



