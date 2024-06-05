Kazakh Issakova wins ITF J 30 title on her debut in Kyrgyzstan

Kazakh tennis player Sofia Issakova won her maiden singles ITF title beating Evelina Balaganskaya 6:2, 6:0 in the girls’ singles finals at the J30 Cholpon-Ata Tournament 2024 held between May 27 and June 1, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

Sofia Issakova paired with Aruzhan Nuranbai also defeated Russia’s Victoria Ostryukh and Sofia Vedernikova in the doubles final clash 6:1, 6:1 to grab the title.