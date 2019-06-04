Kazakh, Italian eye bilateral cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The representatives of the naval forces of Kazakhstan and Italy have met at the National Military-Patriotic Center in Nur-Sultan. The meeting was held in accordance with the 2019 Military Cooperation Plan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

The sides discussed the oncoming events outlined in the Plan, namely possible participation of the Kazakh Naval Forces in the XII Venice Regional Seapower Symposium slated for H2 2019.



Besides, the parties touched upon the organization of the meetings of the Kazakh navy sailors with minesweeping experts of the Italian Naval Forces.



Upon completion of the meeting, the sides determined the promising areas of cooperation in navy development.