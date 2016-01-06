EN
    16:59, 06 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Italian tennis duo advance in Australia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev and his doubles partner Matteo Donati from Italy have reached the second round of the 2016 City of Onkaparinga ATP Challenger in Happy Valley, Australia, Sports.kz reports.

    In the first-round match Golubev and Moser outclassed the top-seed Aussie Carsten Ball and German Frank Moser in straight sets 7-6, 6-3.
    In the next round the Kazakh-Italian tandem will play against Steven De Waard and Marc Polmans from Australia.

