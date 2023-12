NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly (9-0, 5 КО) held his 10th professional bout, Sports.kz reads.

Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly knocked former middleweight world champion Rob Brant out in the round 6 and stopped him after the 8 th round.

Thus, Janibek Alimkhanuly secured his 10th professional win.