Kazakh, Japanese FMs discuss bilateral coop

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Yoko Kamikawa in New York, Kazinform reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Japanese cooperation, and exchanged views on the relevant issues of the international agenda.

Murat Nurtleu noted a significant potential of the expansion of trade-economic ties. Special attention was given to the diversification of investment cooperation in green energy, transport and logistics.

Yoko Kamikawa highly appraised the interaction between Astana and Tokyo within international organizations and forums, such as the UN, Central Asia+Japan Dialogue.

The sides confirmed their readiness to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation in the spirit of expanded strategic partnership.

Japan is one of the major foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s economy with 7.8 billion U.S. dollars of investments attracted since 1993. In 2022, bilateral commodity turnover between the two countries reached 1.9 billion U.S. dollars which is 71% more compared to the same period a year before.