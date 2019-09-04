Kazakh jewelry showcased at London exhibition

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Rings, earrings, bracelets and other items of jewellery made in Kazakhstan in nomadic and modern styles were showcased in London at the International Jewellery London 2019 (IJL) exhibition on 1-3 September. Kazakhstan’s Balausa Jewelry took part in the exhibition with its products with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK, Kazinform has learnt from the embassy.

Representatives of the jewellery industry from around the world had the opportunity to become familiar with the unique products made by Kazakh jewellers from silver and gold mined in Kazakhstan.

Balausa Jewelry has been successfully operating since 2010. Jewellery items are produced in Shymkent, where about 45 people are permanently employed.

The company was one of the first exporters among jewellery manufacturers in Kazakhstan. Thanks to the high quality and unique design, Balausa Jewelry has made lots of fans around the world and won the hearts of jewellery connoisseurs.

The company’s unique feature is the introduction of new jewellery technology trends combined with an original design in a national style. Mixing traditional and modern design, the company produces jewellery using the latest innovations in jewellery production technology.

The IJL exhibition, first held in London in 1955, is the leading annual event that showcases the best of British jewellery, as well as leading brands from around the globe.

Buyers from more than 70 countries gather at the IJL in search of unique jewellery. For new brands, the exhibition is an opportunity to get a place in the range of the world’s major jewellery retailers.

Balausa Jewelry will use this opportunity to explore the possibility of cooperating with British jewellery companies and supplying Kazakh jewellery products to the UK market.