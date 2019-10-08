Kazakh-Jordan inter-parliamentary coop discussed in Amman

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Toumatov met with Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives Atef Tarawneh, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The meeting discussed the outcomes of the recent visit of Speaker Atef Tarawneh to Nur-Sultan within the participation in the 4 th Conference of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments.

The parties also considered prospects for further strengthening of bilateral relations in trade, civil aviation, agriculture and education.

In this context, the parties highlighted the importance of the upcoming 5th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission scheduled for late 2019 in Amman.