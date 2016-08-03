EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:26, 03 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh journalist praises Rio Olympics press center (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbai lauded the organizers of the Rio Olympics for creating all conditions for journalists at the special press center.

    Hundreds of journalists from all corners of the world arrived in Rio de Janeiro to cover the Olympics.

    According to Otarbai, the press center is not far from their hotel. Although the repair works are still underway, the press center is up and running.

    The press center has a canteen, free Internet access, an exchange office, ATMs.

    null

    null
    null

    null   

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!