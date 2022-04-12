Kazakh judo athlete improves standing in IJF rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judo athlete Zhansai Smagulov has improved his standing in the updated rankings of the International Judo Federation (IJF), Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The IJF updated its rankings after the Antalya Grand Slam in Turkey.

In the updated version of the IJF rankings, Smagulov climbed from the 10th to 7th spot in the Men’s -3kg weight class.

It bears to remind that the Kazakhstani judoka was ranked 5th overall at the Grand Slam tournament in Antalya.