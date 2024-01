Kazakh judo team attending training camp in Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national judo team of Kazakhstan has left for Japan for training camp, the Kazakh Judo Federation reports.

The training starts on January 17 to last until January 28. The annual training camp brings together Kazakhstan's judokas such as Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, Magzhan Shamshadin, Bauyrzhan Narbayev, Yeldos Zhumakanov, Yerlan Serikzhanov, Zhansay Smagulov, Akylbek Serik, Didar Khamza, Rustam Mussayev, Islam Bozbayev, Aziz Kalkamanuly, Aibek Serikbayev, Adilkan Kozybayev and Yerasyl Kazhybayev.