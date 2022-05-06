Kazakh judo team bags bronze at 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh judokas won 2 bronze medals in the team events at the now-running 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, Kazinform reports.

Aldibek Nurmukhammed and Shaykhmet Kanapiyanov grabbed bronze in the men’s 73kg weight category team competition, Askhat Adambayev and Aidos Tugelbayev won in the 90kg, Yermek Zhanibekovich and Sabyrzhan Khapizov in the +90 kg weight class. The female team also pocketed bronze in the team event defeating Turkey.

The 24th Summer Deaflympics brings together over 4,000 athletes from 100 states of the world.