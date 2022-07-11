Kazakh judo team upset at Grand Slam 2022 in Hungary

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national judo team left the Judo Grand Slam 2022 in Budapest, Hungary empty-handed, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani judoka Bauyrzhan Narbayev was the only representative of the country to reach the Grand Slam semifinals where he succumbed to Georgian Lukhumi Chkhvimiani in the Men’s -60kg weight class.

In the bronze medal fight Narbayev was upset by French Romain Picard and ended up in the 5th place overall.

Photo: olympic.kz