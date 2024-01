ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Kamila Berlikash (78 kg weight category) won a bronze medal at the International Judo Thuringia Cup for female juniors (u21) in Germany, Sportinform refers with reference to the Kazakhstan Judo Federation.

In the bronze medal match, our compatriot defeated German judoka.

It is worth mentioning that over 500 athletes from 16 countries competed in the tournament.