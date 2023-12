ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Moldir Narynova clinched gold at the Asia-Oceania Cadet Championships 2019 in Chinese Taipei, Kazinform reports.

In the 70kg final Narynova defeated an athlete from Iran. On her way to the final the Kazakh judoka stunned two Mongolian athletes.

Recall that on Day 1 of the championships Kazakhstan hauled seven medals.