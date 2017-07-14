Kazakh judoka Davlyatov wins gold at Asian championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Asian Cadets Judo Championship kicked off in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek earlier this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The championship brought together 155 young athletes from 15 Asian countries. On Day 1 Kazakh judokas hauled 7 medals, including 1 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medals.



Kazakh Sherzod Davlyatov won gold in 50kg weight category.



Meruert Sarsenova clinched silver in 52kg weight class. Bronze went to Yerlan Unalov (50kg), Yermek Amangeldy (55kg), Islam Toktassyn (66kg), Sara Kulym (40kg) and Akzhol Kaiypkhan (48kg).



The championship among cadets will run from July 13-14. Younger judokas are set to vie for medals on July 15-16.