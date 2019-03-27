EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:28, 27 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judoka gains bronze in Poland

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Inzhu Zhumazhan, an athlete of Atyrau region, won a bronze medal at an international tournament in Poland, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Same Judo Cup, an international tournament among teenagers, ended in Marki, Poland.

    1,250 athletes of over 20 countries participated in the tournament. Inzhu Zhumazhan of Kazakhstan competed in the U28 kg weight class.

    In her first match, Inzhu lost to a German opponent. Fighting vs. athletes of France, Poland, and Romania, the young athlete managed to secure the third place.

    null null

    Tags:
    Sport Atyrau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!