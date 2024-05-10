Kazakh judoka Galiya Tynbayeva makes it to Astana Grand Slam 2024 final

Kazakhstani judoka Galiya Tynbayeva made it to the final of Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam 2024 in women’s 48kg weight division, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In the previous fights, Tynbayeva defeated her rivals from Tunisia, China’s Taipei and then Shirine Boukli from France.

She became the first Kazakh judoka to reach the tournament final.

20 athletes represented Kazakhstan on the first day of the international competition being held from May 10 to 12 in Astana.