    12:48, 24 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judoka wins silver at 2023 Asian Games finals

    Abiba Abyzhakynova 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games
    Photo: NOC of Kazakhstan

    Kazakh judoka Abiba Abyzhakynova won a silver medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Summer Games, Kazinform learned from Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.

    In semifinals, Abyzhakypova defeated Lee Hyekyeong from South Korea in women’s 48kg. At the final stage, she lost to Japanese Natsumi Tsunoda, the winner of three last judo championships in this weight division.

    Another Kazakh judoka Magzhan Shamshadin competing in men’s 60kg lost to South Korean athlete Lee Harim in semifinals and will fight for a bronze medal.

    Tags:
    Sport 19th Asian Games
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
