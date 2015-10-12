Kazakh judoka grabs gold at Asian Championships in Thailand

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Sungat Zhubatkan, 17, from Mangystau region of Kazakhstan won gold at the Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Championships 2015 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The championships brought together judokas from 24 countries, including Kazakhstan. It was represented by 32 male and female athletes. Sungat defeated Thai, Iranian, South Korean and North Korean judokas to grab gold. "I'm happy to collect gold for Kazakhstan. The final bout was the hardest, but I deserved to win and become the Asian champion," he said.