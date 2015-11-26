Kazakh judoka grabs gold in South Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani judoka Otgontsegtseg Galbadrakh has clinched gold at the Judo Grand Prix in Jeju, South Korea this week.

Galbadrakh defeated Hungarian Eva Csernoviczki in the final Women's 48kg category. By winning the final bout the Kazakhstani judoka received 300 points raising her chances to earn a berth at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Next time Galbadrakh will represent Kazakhstan at the Judo Grand Slam in Japan on December 4-6.