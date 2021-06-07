Kazakh judoka hauls silver at World Championships in Hungary

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Gusman Kyrgyzbayev collected silver in the Men’s -60kg weight class finals at the World Judo Championships Seniors Hungary 2021 in Budapest, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the final bout Kyrgyzbayev lost to Russian Yago Abuladze settling for silver. Gold went to Abuladze. Earlier in the semifinals the Kazakhstani stunned French Walide Khyar.

Another Kazakhstani Magzhan Shamshadin lost to Karamat Huseynov of Azerbaijan in the repechage -60kg who eventually went on to haul bronze.

Yeldos Zhumakanov (-66 kg), Zhansay Smagulov and Ansar Gainullin (-73 kg), Didar Khamza (-81kg), Islam Bozbayev and Yersultan Muzaparov (-90kg), Yerasyl Kazhybayev (+100kg) will represent Kazakhstan at the tournament which is set to run in the Hungarian capital from June 6 through 13.