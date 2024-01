ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev claimed silver in Men's 66kg category at the European Judo Cup, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the final bout Kyrgyzbayev was stunned by Georgia Tornika Nagiashvili and settled for silver.



The European Judo Cup kicked off in the German city of Saarbrucken yesterday. 387 judokas from 26 countries of the world are participating in it.