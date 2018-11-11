Kazakh judoka Khamza wins gold at Tashkent Grand Prix 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh-born judoka Didar Khamza (up to 81kg) became a winner of the Tashkent Grand Prix 2018 being held in the Uzbek capital from November 9 to 11, sports.kz reported.

On the second day of the tournament, Khamza won over Mongolian Nyamsuren Dagvasuren and grabbed a gold medal of the event.



Prior to the finals, he beat Iranian Mehdi Fathipoorardal, Spanish Alfonso Urquiza Solana and Hungarian Attila Ungvari.



In ¼, Khamza defeated Alexios Ntanatsidis from Greece and qualified for the finals.