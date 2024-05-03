Kazakh judoka Magzhan Shamshadin storms into 2024 Dushanbe Grand Slam final

Kazakh judoka Magzhan Shamshadin made it to the 2024 Dushanbe Grand Slam final in men's 60kg, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Schrödinger’s Sport Telegram channel.

He defeated Russian Iznaur Saayev into the 7th minute of ‘golden score’, to face local sportsman Muhammadsoleh Quvatov.

Another Kazakhstani judoka Nurkanat Serikbayev lost to Japanese Hoyato Kondo in men's 1/8 final in the same weight division.