EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:31, 26 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judoka pockets bronze at World Championships Cadets 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Talgat Orynbasar won a bronze medal at the Sarajevo World Championships Cadets 2022, running between August 24-27 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

    In the bronze medal bout in the men’s 60 kg weight category, he defeated Uzbekistani Sardor Khimatov.

    Earlier, Dias Zholdybayev bagged bronze in the men’s 50 kg.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Judo Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!