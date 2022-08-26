Kazakh judoka pockets bronze at World Championships Cadets 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Talgat Orynbasar won a bronze medal at the Sarajevo World Championships Cadets 2022, running between August 24-27 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

In the bronze medal bout in the men’s 60 kg weight category, he defeated Uzbekistani Sardor Khimatov.

Earlier, Dias Zholdybayev bagged bronze in the men’s 50 kg.





Photo: olympic.kz