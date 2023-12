NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Sherzod Davlatov won a bronze medal at the 2021 World Judo Juniors Championships, held between October 6 and 10 in Olbia, Italy, the National Olympic Committee’s official website reads.

In the men’s -60 kg final bout he defeated Kamoliddin Bakhtierov from Uzbekistan.

Giorgi Sardalashvili of Georgia grabbed gold.