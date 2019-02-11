Kazakh judoka pockets silver at Grand Slam in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Islam Bozbayev secured the third medal for Kazakhstan on the second day of the Grand Slam international judo tournament in Paris, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

In the U90kg weight category, Islam Bozbayev reached the finals. He faced Li Kochman of Israel in the semifinal match. The Kazakh judoka scored one point more than his opponent and advanced to the final round.

In the finals, Bozbayev lost to 2016 Olympics bronze medalist Gwak Dong-han of the Republic of Korea. Therefore, Gwak struck gold.



It is worth mentioning that Team Kazakhstan has now three medals. A day earlier, Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg gained bronze and Yeldos Smetov won silver.