TEL-AVIV. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s judoka Yerlan Serikzhanov won a silver medal at 2020 Judo Grand Prix Tel Aviv underway in Israel, Kazinform reports.

In the men’s 66 kg final bout Serikzhanov lost to the silver winner of the Olympic Games 2016, An Baul of South Korea.

2020 Judo Grand Prix Tel Aviv brings together above 620 judokas from 88 states of the world.

20 Kazakh judokas also vie for top honors.