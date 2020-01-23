EN
    20:00, 23 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judoka propels into Tel Aviv Judo Grand Prix 2020 final

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Serikzhanov of Kazakhstan has reached the final of the Tel Aviv Judo Grand Prix 2020 in Israel, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    By defeating Israeli jukoda Baruch Shmailov, Serikzhanov booked a place in the final bout in the Men’s -66kg weight category.

    Serikzhanov will face Baul An from South Korea in the final.

    Kazakhstan’s Yeldos Zhumakanov will vie for bronze in the same weight class.


