EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:00, 11 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judoka Rakov out of Rio Olympics

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World champion and one of the favorites to win in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstani judoka Maxim Rakov didn't live up to expectations.

    Rakov lost to Czech Lukas Krpalek in the Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16. It is worth mentioning that the Czech athlete is the 2014 world champion.

    Earlier the Kazakhstani judoka outgunned Grigori Minaskin from Estonia in the Men -100kg Elimination Round of 32.

    Japanese Ryunosuke Haga is believed to win gold in Men -100kg weight category.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!