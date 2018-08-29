Kazakh judoka rushed to hospital after Asian Games quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh judoka Yeldos Smetov was rushed to a hospital in Jakarta, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Physician of the Kazakh national judo team Nataliya Kudashova broke the news on Wednesday.



"Paramedics have just rushed him [Ed note: Yeldos Smetov] to a hospital in Jakarta. He allegedly broke one of his right ribs. He sustained the injury during the second fight," Kudashova said.



Recall that Smetov lost in the quarterfinal of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Due to the injury he refused to participate in the consolation round.