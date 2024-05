One of the leaders of the Kazakh judo team Eldos Smetov reached the men’s 60 kg quarterfinals at the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam 2024 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Olympic.kz.

He continued his ippon winning streak by beating Younes Saddiki of Morocco in the men’s round of 16.

Next, Smetov will face Russia’s Ramazan Abdullayev.