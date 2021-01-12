EN
    15:38, 12 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judoka Smagulov wins at the start of 2021 Doha Masters

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka has had a successful start at the 2021 Doha Masters which is underway in Qatar, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstani Zhansai Smagulov stunned French judoka Guillaume Chaine in the Men’s -73kg weight category in the first round of the three-day tournament which brought together 399 athletes from 69 countries.

    In the next round Smagulov will face off with an opponent from Canada, Arthur Margelidon.


