Kazakh judoka Smagulov wins at the start of 2021 Doha Masters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka has had a successful start at the 2021 Doha Masters which is underway in Qatar, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani Zhansai Smagulov stunned French judoka Guillaume Chaine in the Men’s -73kg weight category in the first round of the three-day tournament which brought together 399 athletes from 69 countries.

In the next round Smagulov will face off with an opponent from Canada, Arthur Margelidon.