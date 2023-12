ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh judoka Yeldos Smetov has secured a gold medal at the Antalya Grand Prix 2019 in Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the U60 kg weigh class finals, Yeldos Smetov defeated Kemran Nurillaev of Uzbekistan.

It should be mentioned that 485 athletes of 76 countries are competing in the tournament.