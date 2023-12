TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Tashkent Judo Grand Slam 2021 kicked off in Uzbekistan, Olympic.kz reports.

Kazakhstani Yerlan Setikzhanov beat Slovak Matej Poliak in the consolation round in the men’s 66 kg weight category to vie for bronze. In the next round Kazakh judoka will meet Aram Grigorayn of Russia.