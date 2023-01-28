EN
    09:32, 28 January 2023

    Kazakh judoka wins Grand Prix in Portugal

    LISBON. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova won the Almada Grand Prix 2023 in Portugal , Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    In the women’s 48 kg final bout she defeated another Kazakh fighter Galiya Tynbayeva. Currently Abuzhakynova ranks 8th in the world, while Tynbayeva is 52nd.

    Besides, Abuzhakynova is a bronze medalist of the 2022 World Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. She was the first Kazakh women’s judoka to win the World Championships medal.

    In 2017 and 2018 Galbadrakhyn Otgontsetseg, a native of Mongolia, pocketed two bronze medals defending the colors of Kazakhstan.


