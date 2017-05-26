Kazakh judoka wins one more medal for Kazakhstan in Hong Kong

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan hauled its third medal at the Asian Judo Championships Seniors 2017 in Hong Kong on Friday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Zhansay Smagulov won bronze in Men's -73kg weight category by stunning Mohammadi Barimanlou Mohammad from Iran.



Earlier Yeldos Zhumankanov and Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh won silver medals at the championships in Men's -66kg and Women's -48kg weight categories respectively.