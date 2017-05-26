EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:56, 26 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judoka wins one more medal for Kazakhstan in Hong Kong

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan hauled its third medal at the Asian Judo Championships Seniors 2017 in Hong Kong on Friday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Zhansay Smagulov won bronze in Men's -73kg weight category by stunning Mohammadi Barimanlou Mohammad from Iran.

    Earlier Yeldos Zhumankanov and Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh won silver medals at the championships in Men's -66kg and Women's -48kg weight categories respectively.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!