Kazakh judoka wins silver at 2019 Marrakech Grand Prix

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yerassyl Kazhybayev won a silver medal at the 2019 Marrakech Grand Prix judo tournament in Morocco, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh athlete lost to Sven Heinle of Germany in the final match in the +100 kg weight division.



On the way toward the finals, he outbattled Ukrainian Fedor Panko, the Senegalese Mbagnick Ndiaye, and Romanian Vladut Simionescu.



It is worth mentioning that on the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstan's Yerlan Serikzhanov (U66kg) won a bronze medal.