    08:11, 10 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judoka wins silver at Antalya Grand Prix 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Rakov has won silver medal at Grand Prix in Antalya, sports.kz reports.

    Men in weight categories under 90 kg, 100 kg and over 100 kg and women under and over 78 kg competed for the medals at Grand Prix international tournament in Antalya.

    Maxim Rakov claimed a silver medal in the men's under 100 kg category. In the semifinal he won Russian wrestler Niyaz Ilyasov. As to the final match, earning a waza-ari another Russian judoka Adlan Bisultanov won the match with the Kazakh judo wrestler. 

     

